Battle brewing over proposed 9-story condo development in Sausalito

Residents, housing advocates and a developer are battling over a first-of-its kind development in the downtown historic district of Sausalito.

Opponents say it's a luxury condo project that will make Sausalito look like Miami Beach, and line the pockets of wealthy developers. Supporters say it will revitalize a struggling area and add needed housing.

The pushback highlights recent changes in state housing laws, and a lot more.

Lucinda Eubanks is an artist, and resident of Sausalito. She's adamantly opposed to a 109-foot-high proposed condominium called "Waterstreet."

"What is proposed is absurd. It's a tragedy," said Eubanks.

Her painting reflects a waterfront she wanted to be a part of, and one of the reasons she moved here about a decade ago.

"This town is so unique, all the architecture is so different. But to have what will look like a cruise ship right there would ruin it," said Eubanks.

The 59-unit structure would include 8 affordable housing units, paving an easier path of approval for the project because of newer state housing laws like Senate Bill 35.

Linda Fotsch is a longtime developer and owner of the property on Bridgeway, where the 9-story structure would be built.

"The historic district is a wonderful thing Sausalito has but historic districts need to move with the times and reflect who is living in the community. It's not a museum," said Fotsch.

Opponents like resident Sophia Collier say no way.

"This would become a Miami Beach or some kind of community of ultra luxury glass towers," said Collier.

She helped form the group Save Our Sausalito, going door-to-door, informing neighbors and gathering to date more than 1,700 signatures to help stop the project.

Collier says she wholeheartedly supports affordable housing projects, but likens this to something else.

"Creating neighborhoods of ultra luxury housing is exactly the opposite of creating affordable housing," said Collier.

Jenny Silva is with the Marin Environmental Housing Collaborative, a non-profit with a mission to create and sustain affordable housing.

"Many of the opponents will say if it were smaller or better designed or more affordable they would approve it. I have yet to see that happen," said Silva.

"It doesn't matter if it's five units or 250 units. It's all the same complaints," said Silva.

Collier says Save Our Sausalito has legal standing, including protections for wildlife species and the city's historic district.

"If this project were built it would be the end of the community I love. Our community would be destroyed," said Collier.

Fotsch says her proposals are compliant with local and state housing laws.

"The building has to have a certain amount of square footage or it won't pencil. It won't be buildable," said Fotsch.

Both sides are digging in for an intense battle over what the city's center will look like..

"Could you imagine? I can because I'm an artist," said Eubanks.

With lines clearly drawn, it's a highly anticipated outcome, whether you're a builder, or an artist.

Save Our Sausalito's online petition is urging city council members to reject the proposal.

