Sausalito gas leak shuts down several blocks around boardwalk

By Carlos Castañeda

CBS San Francisco

A gas leak in Sausalito Monday shut down several blocks of Bridgeway around the city's iconic boardwalk. authorities said.

The rupture of a two-inch steel gas line was reported at about 10:58 a.m. on the 500 block of Bridgeway, the Southern Marin Fire District said.

Bridgeway was subsequently closed down to vehicles and pedestrians on the 400, 500 and 600 blocks of the major thoroughfare through the Sausalito, 

There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway. People were urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 1:04 PM PDT

