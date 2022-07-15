Vehicles linked to Santa Rosa sideshows impounded, police warn out-of-area drivers

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa warned drivers who participated in recent sideshows in the North Bay community about losing their vehicles and possible arrest, as they serve warrants and impound vehicles believed to be involved.

The police department on Friday posted pictures of a GMC SUV and Lexus sedan that were allegedly involved as they were loaded onto tow trucks. Police said the vehicles were seized this week.

According to authorities, impounds are for 30 days, costing registered owners more than $3,000. Drivers could also be subject to arrest.

Vehicles impounded by Santa Rosa Police following recent sideshows. Santa Rosa Police Department

The enforcement action follows several large sideshows in the North Bay community in recent weeks.

Last weekend, sideshows in six separate locations were reported, leading to the arrest of four drivers, eight citations and the impounding of three vehicles.

Police said they encountered about 300 vehicles over a three and a half hour span.

Last month, gunshots, assaults and car fires were reported during multiple sideshows that took place on June 18 and 19, prompting Santa Rosa to request mutual aid from neighboring police departments and the California Highway Patrol to disperse the events.

On Friday, police again warned drivers who took part in the sideshows that they could be caught, particularly those who traveled from other parts of the region to the North Bay.

"If you participated in illegal sideshows in Santa Rosa, but you live in Sacramento, the East Bay, the South Bay or anywhere else, SRPD working with our law enforcement partners to arrest participants and impound vehicles," police said.