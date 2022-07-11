Santa Rosa police say hundreds of vehicles seen at weekend sideshows

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa police said on Nixle Sunday night they arrested four drivers, cited eight people, impounded three vehicles and stopped 33 vehicles, all related to sideshows at six locations Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police said the sideshow activity started at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, with vehicles arriving and gathering in various parts of Santa Rosa and around Sonoma County. Between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities said they encountered approximately 300 hundred vehicles moving from various locations throughout Santa Rosa and nearby unincorporated areas.

When trying to break up a gathering at 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of Petaluma Hill Rd. and Aston Ave., officers said they were threatened and had bottles of beer thrown at them.

At 11:55 p.m., Santa Rosa police received a call from the 1400 block of West Ave., involving an injured man. First responders "were delayed significantly by the sideshow activities.

Police said investigations will continue and more arrests and 30-day impounds are likely.