Santa Rosa police search for suspect in Roseland homicide

Santa Rosa officers are searching for a homicide suspect after police found a woman who was killed Monday evening in the city's Roseland neighborhood, according to police.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers received a report about an injured woman on the sidewalk of Whitewood Drive just north of Hearn Avenue. When they arrived, the officers found an unresponsive woman with apparent injuries.

First aid was provided to the woman, but she was later declared dead.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide. No further information about the case was immediately released.

Those with information, including audio or visual recordings, are asked to contact police either at (707) 543-3590, (707) 528-5222, or through www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this case.