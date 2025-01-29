Two men arrested in Santa Rosa fatal shooting

Two men were arrested in Santa Rosa on Tuesday in connection to the fatal Monday evening shooting of a woman in the city's Roseland neighborhood, according to police.

On Monday just before 7 p.m., a 911 call came in reporting an injured woman on the sidewalk of Whitewood Drive, just north of Hearn Avenue.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive woman with at least one gunshot wound to her torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified a suspect and his vehicle, a white Toyota Tacoma truck, which was found parked on East Robles Avenue. Detectives learned the suspect, Domingo Miguel Lopez, 38, and his friend, Floriberto Sanchez, 42, were both staying in a room at a motel in the 3100 block of Santa Rosa Avenue.

On Tuesday, Sanchez left the room and walked away from the motel, where he was detained by police. A warrant for the motel room and the vehicle were issued.

At approximately 1:30 pm, SWAT, a hostage negotiations team and other officers served the arrest and search warrants. According to police, Lopez peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody. A firearm was allegedly recovered from the motel room.

Lopez was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder and Sanchez was booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case, including audio or visual recordings from exterior security cameras, is encouraged to contact the police tip line at (707) 543-3590 or through the SRPD online tipline at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.