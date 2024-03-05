Santa Rosa police identify suspect killed in pursuit, shootout who fired at deputies with AK-47

Police in Santa Rosa have identified the suspect killed Monday after a shootout and pursuit with the sheriff's department.

Jose Luis Villasenor Cervantes, 53, of Santa Rosa was pronounced dead after his car crashed following a police chase, though authorities still aren't saying if he died by gunfire, the collision, or something else.

Four sheriff's deputies were injured-- one seriously-- and Cervantes was killed after an early morning pursuit following a report of a suspect allegedly brandishing a firearm. The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating because it is possible an officer-involved shooting occurred, they said.

Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to a man allegedly brandishing a firearm from a vehicle in the area of Stony Point and Todd roads near Santa Rosa at about 12:10 a.m. and a deputy located the suspect's car in the area of Todd Road and Standish Avenue. According to police, less than a minute later the deputy advised "shots fired" over the radio.

In a release from Santa Rosa Police on Tuesday, Cervantes allegedly exited his vehicle and "immediately began firing at the deputy." The deputy returned fire and more officers arrived and were also shot at by the suspect, who police allege fired numerous rounds before getting back into his car and engaging police in a pursuit.

Cervantes then led deputies westbound on Todd Road, where his vehicle eventually collided with a fence in the 3200 block of Stony Point Road.

"The possibility of shots being fired by the suspect or deputies before the pursuit's conclusion is being investigated by detectives," said Santa Rosa Police on Monday.

Four deputies were taken to the hospital, one with a leg injury, two with hand injuries, and one who remains in critical condition with a significant head injury.

Police said an AK-47 style rifle was recovered from Cervantes' vehicle.

In addition to an investigation led by Santa Rosa police, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office will investigate as well, as it was an officer-involved shooting.