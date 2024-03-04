Deputies exchange fire with fleeing suspect in Santa Rosa; 4 deputies hurt, 1 critically; suspect dead

Four deputies were injured, one critically, in a shootout and chase early Monday morning with a suspect in Santa Rosa that ended with the suspect crashing and dying at the scene.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at about 12:10 a.m. in the area of Stony Point Road and Todd Road in unincorporated West Santa Rosa. Deputies had responded to a report of a person brandishing a rifle.

When deputies arrived they found the suspect who led them on a pursuit, during which the suspect stopped, fired shots at the deputies, and drove away again, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies returned fire and the suspect crashed the vehicle he was driving.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. Four deputies were hurt, one who was shot in the leg and another who suffered a head injury and was hospitalized in critical condition. Two other deputies suffered injuries to their hands.

The Sheriff's Office said it has invoked the critical incident protocol and the Santa Rosa Police Department was taking over the investigation. The office said officers' body-worn camera footage will be released in accordance with state law.

Additional information was not immediately available.