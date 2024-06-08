Santa Rosa police arrest Cotati man suspected of targeting juveniles for drug sales

A 32-year-old Cotati man used social media applications like Instagram and took payments through CashApp and Venmo to target juveniles for drug sales, Santa Rosa police said Friday.

The man was accused of the sale and trafficking of controlled substances in May after he was seen picking up a person at an access gate in the rear of a Sonoma County high school, police said.

Search warrants found marijuana, THC vape pens, psilocybin mushrooms, and cocaine in a search of the man's vehicle and residence on the 6900 block of state Highway 116 in Cotati, police said. Firearms, including an AR-15 assault weapon and a stolen handgun, were also found.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on this case, including identifying and contacting additional juveniles who may have been targeted for drug sales. The names, genders, ages, and school location of the juveniles will not be released, police said.