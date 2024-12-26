2 arrested in Santa Rosa after man threatened with a gun

Officers arrested two Santa Rosa men in connection with a brandishing incident that took place in the area of Stony Point Road and Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa on Wednesday.

Officers responded around 3:50 p.m. to a report of a suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim, police said. The victim told police the man had brandished a black semi-automatic handgun at him and then fled in a vehicle.

The officers located the suspect's vehicle nearby in the 1000 block of Kenmore Lane and contacted the suspect, a 29-year-old Santa Rosa resident, as he was getting out of the vehicle and entering his home, police said.

The victim showed up and identified the 29-year-old as the man who allegedly threatened him, police said.

During the investigation, the officers discovered that the suspect was on probation, according to police, and conducted a probation search of the home.

Firearms seized by Santa Rosa police following arrests in connection with a man being threatened with a gun. Santa Rosa Police Department



While searching the home, the officers found a 31-year-old man who allegedly was out on bail with search and seizure in his bail terms. While searching his room, according to police, the officers found the black semi-automatic firearm, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber, allegedly used in the brandishing.

The officers allegedly also found a second firearm, a Jimenez Arms .380, in the 31-year-old's room.

The officers arrested the 29-year-old suspect on suspicion of threaten with weapon in a public place, unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of parole, according to police.

The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory and committing a felony while on bail, police said.