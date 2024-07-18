Santa Rosa firefighters make quick work of blaze at beauty salon

SANTA ROSA -- A fire caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damage to a Santa Rosa commercial building on Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, crews were alerted around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday to a possible structure fire at a beauty salon at 2769 Fourth St. Upon arrival, they found a large two-story commercial building with no obvious disturbance.

Upon further inspection, firefighters noticed smoke-stained glass windows and the smell of something burning. Fire officials said crews forced entry into the building and found heavy smoke inside. According to the fire department, the fire was burning near a salon workstation on the first floor. The flames reportedly did not reach other areas.

The commercial building sustained heavy smoke damage throughout the first floor while the smoke spread a bit to a nearby bank. According to fire officials, the second floor, occupied by Safeway grocery story management, had little damage.

"It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to contain the fire and an hour for smoke removal and overhaul. Damage is extensive to the salon, and it will remain closed until repairs can be made," the fire department said.

No one was injured in the fire. According to fire investigators, the cause of the blaze appears to be electrical in nature.