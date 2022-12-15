Caught on camera: Thieves strike 2nd Santa Rosa cannabis store in 3 days

SANTA ROSA – Multiple suspects are being sought following a burglary at a cannabis store in Santa Rosa early Thursday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to a business on the 3100 block of Coffey Lane after multiple motion detector alarms were activated. When police arrived, they found the front gate and front doors were open, along with a crowbar nearby.

Police also discovered what was described as "many cannabis products" were stolen from the inside of the business.

A review of the surveillance video showed four separate vehicles arriving in front of the business around 3:40 a.m. Eight to 10 suspects, most wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings, exited the vehicles and broke in.

Surveillance footage of suspects in a robbery at a cannabis business on Coffey Lane in Santa Rosa on December 15, 2022. Santa Rosa Police Department

The suspects fled from the scene in their vehicles before police arrived.

Thursday morning's incident was the second in three days targeting a cannabis business in the city. Early Tuesday morning, thieves drove a vehicle into a business on the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court and stole cannabis products.

Police said Thursday that the suspects and circumstances surrounding the incidents appeared to be linked.

The suspects were described as males, age 16 to 25 years in age. The suspect vehicles include a newer model gray Mercedes sedan, a newer white sedan of unknown make, along with two white SUVs.

Surveillance footage of vehicles possibly linked to a robbery of a cannabis business on Coffey Lane in Santa Rosa on December 15, 2022. Santa Rosa Police Department

A reward of $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the suspects being arrested.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Santa Rosa Police by visiting http://www.srcity.org/crimetips.