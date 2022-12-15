Thieves drive into multiple Santa Rosa businesses with car, steal cannabis products

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police say thieves drove their car into multiple businesses in Santa Rosa, damaging their storefronts, and also broke into a cannabis business to steal products early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to motion detector alarms going off in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court.

Officers found the front doors to the cannabis business had been pried open, and the warehouse roll-up doors and other doors to nearby businesses had been rammed with a vehicle.

A distribution trolley with cannabis products was found in the middle of the parking lot, and while searching one business officer found that most doors inside were damaged due to prying tools.

A distribution trolley for cannabis products in the parking lot of Santa Rosa business burglarized on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Santa Rosa police

Many cannabis products were stolen from one establishment and other businesses were vandalized, police said.

Surveillance video shows that about 3 a.m., a newer model gray Mercedes sedan with tinted windows and a white Chevrolet SUV arrived at the business. Six to eight people got out, wearing masks that covered part of their faces, and also gloves and hoodies. A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

After stealing items from the business, the suspects fled in the cars, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the break-in or has information that would assist investigators is asked to contact Santa Rosa police through the online Tip Line.

A reward of up to $2,500 was offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. he reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible.