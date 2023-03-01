After temporary repairs, Santa Cruz mulls long-term fix to storm-damaged West Cliff Drive

SANTA CRUZ – The city of Santa Cruz is counting on the nearly quarter of a million tons of boulder and rock they dumped along the coast to protect West Cliff Drive from an further erosion during this week's storms.

"The ocean was crashing pretty violently over West Cliff and apparently dropping rocks on cars," says neighbor Greg Sanders, recalling the damage from a series of powerful storms in early January.

Recent storms clawed out a large chunk of West Cliff Drive and threatened several oceanfront homes. Stretches of the popular road remain closed to vehicle traffic.

Drone view of temporary repairs to West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz, February 2023. CBS

"It's definitely a valuable resource. I mean, I wouldn't want to see West Cliff become a privatized area where the only people who could go there are people who own houses there," said Josh Spangrud, a senior civil engineer with the city of Santa Cruz.

Spangrud estimates that permanent repairs will likely cost upwards of $10 million and stretch well into the summer months or longer.

People who live nearby or visit the area say they're grateful the defenses are holding for now.

"I think it's just a great way to access the coast. Whether it be you're driving along here or walking, biking. It's beautiful and kind of grants access to anybody," said Cordell Johnson who enjoys visiting the area during his lunch breaks.

The city is considering a long-term plan to convert West Cliff into a one-way street with an additional lane for hikers, bikers and walkers. However, no final decision has been made.

"It's really a phenomenal, phenomenal resource. There's a lot of pedestrians and cyclists who use this, tourists who come in," Sanders said.