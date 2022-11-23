Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with Santa Cruz fatal stabbing of homeless man

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:09

SANTA CRUZ – Police in Santa Cruz have arrested a man who allegedly fatally stabbed a homeless resident earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers and first responders received reports around 5:10 a.m. Monday of a fight in the area of Cedar and Church streets. After arriving at the intersection, they found the victim on the ground with at least one stab wound.

First responders attempted live-saving measures and transported 36-year-old Neoklis Koumides to Dominican Hospital, where he later died from his injuries

Following an investigation into the stabbing, including analyzing surveillance video and finding physical evidence linking him to the case, police arrested John Frederick Burke, 64, around 11 a.m. Tuesday in connection with the stabbing. 

Burke was booked into the Santa Cruz County Main Jail, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 12:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.