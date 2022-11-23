Suspect arrested in connection with Santa Cruz fatal stabbing of homeless man

SANTA CRUZ – Police in Santa Cruz have arrested a man who allegedly fatally stabbed a homeless resident earlier this week, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers and first responders received reports around 5:10 a.m. Monday of a fight in the area of Cedar and Church streets. After arriving at the intersection, they found the victim on the ground with at least one stab wound.

First responders attempted live-saving measures and transported 36-year-old Neoklis Koumides to Dominican Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following an investigation into the stabbing, including analyzing surveillance video and finding physical evidence linking him to the case, police arrested John Frederick Burke, 64, around 11 a.m. Tuesday in connection with the stabbing.

Burke was booked into the Santa Cruz County Main Jail, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.