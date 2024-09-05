Santa Cruz County officials say rabid bat found in Soquel area

A rabid bat was discovered in the Soquel area of Santa Cruz County this week, according to authorities.

The Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency and the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter have confirmed that a bat tested positive for rabies, the county said Tuesday.

A dog made contact with the bat but was fully vaccinated against rabies.

"This serves as an important reminder to the community about the dangers of rabies and the steps everyone should take to protect themselves, their families and their pets," said the county in a release.

Rabies is a fatal disease that can be transmitted to humans from animals.