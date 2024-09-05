Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Santa Cruz County officials say rabid bat found in Soquel area

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 9-5-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 9-5-24 09:13

A rabid bat was discovered in the Soquel area of Santa Cruz County this week, according to authorities. 

The Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency and the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter have confirmed that a bat tested positive for rabies, the county said Tuesday.

A dog made contact with the bat but was fully vaccinated against rabies.

"This serves as an important reminder to the community about the dangers of rabies and the steps everyone should take to protect themselves, their families and their pets," said the county in a release. 

Rabies is a fatal disease that can be transmitted to humans from animals.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.