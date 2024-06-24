Santa Clara VTA light rail train derails near Capitol Station

A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail vehicle derailed Monday in San Jose, temporarily blocking traffic on state Highway 87 in both directions, officials said.

VTA reported the derailment just after 1 p.m. on the Blue Line at the Capitol Station crossover. The train was headed southbound along the center of Highway 87/Guadalupe Parkway toward the Capitol Station at W. Capitol Expressway.

Spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross said there were 10 people aboard the light rail car and no one was hurt. All passengers were put on a bus to the next stop.

Because of ongoing track maintenance, trains on the Blue Line were only going as far south as Capitol and a bus bridge has been taking passengers to the end of the line at Santa Teresa Station and servicing the closed stations of Cottle, Snell, Blossom Hill, Ohlone-Chynoweth and Branham.

The train was switching back to head north again when it derailed. Hendler Ross said the bus bridge has now moved one station farther north to Curtner.

There was no estimated time for the restoration of service to Capitol Station.