Update: Arrest made in stabbing, melee at Santa Clara In-N-Out

SANTA CLARA – Police in Santa Clara announced an arrest following a large fight and stabbing at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant late Friday night.

Around 11:10 p.m., officers were called to the restaurant at 3001 Mission College Boulevard following a report of a "large fight" where at least 10 people were involved.

Cellphone video showed several people being attacked, many wearing San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders jerseys. The fight took place about a mile-and-a-half from Levi's Stadium, where the 49ers played a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the evening.

When police arrived, they found two people suffered multiple stab wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said Monday that they detained several people following the incident. After officers reviewed video from the public, they identified one of the detainees as a suspect in the stabbing.

The suspect, identified as Gage Anthony Bryand of Tracy, was already in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail. Bryand was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and restricting arrest.

According to jail records, Bryand is being held without bail. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police continue to see additional information about the case, particularly from witnesses who may have video evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Frank Hagg by email or by calling 408-615-4814.