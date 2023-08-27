Watch CBS News
2 stabbed, suspect at large following melee at Santa Clara In-N-Out

By Katy St. Clair

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SANTA CLARA -- Two people were stabbed during a melee at a fast food restaurant in Santa Clara Friday night and the suspect is still being sought, police said.

Around 11:12 p.m., officers responded to a report of a large fight involving at least 10 people inside the In-N-Out Burger at 3001 Mission College Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers detained several people and discovered that two had sustained multiple stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital and their condition is not known.

Anyone who witnessed the assaults or has video evidence or other information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Frank Hagg at (408) 615-4814 or email FHagg@santaclaraca.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the anonymous tip line at (408) 615-4847.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

