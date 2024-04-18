Santa Clara County sheriff arrests 13 in takedown of retail theft ring

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

Law enforcement officials talk about plans for funds from organized retail theft grants

SAN JOSE – Thirteen people have been arrested and about $150,000 in stolen items were recovered as authorities in the South Bay busted a suspected retail theft ring, deputies said Thursday.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, deputies along with police from Campbell and San Jose executed search warrants at two San Jose homes on April 9. Authorities seized the stolen merchandise and made arrests.

Items recovered from a retail theft bust in Santa Clara County on April 9, 2024. Santa Clara County Sheriff

Deputies said $110,000 of the items were stolen from Home Depot. Meanwhile the remaining $40,000 in merchandise was stolen from Target, Kohl's, Lowe's, Macys and Sunglass Hut.

Suspects Arrested in Retail Theft Case:

Duc Nguyen, 49

Hoan Nguyen, 54

Phuoc Nguyen, 53

Dat Nguyen, 47

Duyen Le, 28

Dat Tran, 50

Lisa Butler, 53

Chau Vo, 51

Su Nguyen, 57

Anita Nguyen, 54

Hoang Luu, 44

Tu Nguyen, 30

All of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and organized retail theft.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, the sheriff's office confirmed that one of the people arrested, Duc Nguyen, is also accused of other crimes.

Nguyen is one of three people suspected in the kidnapping and torture of a man at a San Jose home in February. He is also accused of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats following an incident at a business on Story Road on Feb. 14.

In a statement Thursday, Sheriff Bob Jonsen said partnerships with retailers is important in thwarting retail crime.

"By working together with our community partners, we can effectively deter and apprehend those involved in organized retail theft," Jonsen said.

The sheriff's office said the recovered merchandise will be returned to the impacted businesses.