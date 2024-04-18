3 arrested in kidnapping, torture case in San Jose

SAN JOSE – Three people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and torture of a man inside an East San Jose home earlier this year, police said Thursday.

On Feb. 15, officers were called to a local hospital following a report of a "suspicious circumstance." Police found the victim, who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and had taken himself to the hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was kidnapped two days earlier. He was then taken to a home on the 2600 block of Million Court, not far from Groesbeck Hill Park.

"Multiple suspects held the victim against his will and tortured and assaulted him multiple times," police said in a statement.

The victim was later released.

During the investigation, detectives with the department's Robbery Unit identified three suspects in the kidnapping and torture.

On April 9, officers arrested two suspects, identified as 50-year-old Kim Ho and 30-year-old Dayton Pham, in San Jose. A third suspect, 49-year-old Duc Nguyen, was arrested in Sunnyvale.

(L-R) Duc Nguyen, Kim Ho and Daton Pham are accused of the kidnapping and torture of a man inside a San Jose home. San Jose Police Department

According to investigators, Nguyen is also accused of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats stemming from an incident at a business on the 3000 block of Story Road on Feb. 14. Nguyen has also been named as a primary suspect by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in a string of organized retail thefts.

Detectives said they also seized evidence related to the crime, along with illegal gambling machines and illegal marijuana for sale when a search warrant was execuited in the case.

All three suspects have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple charges, including robbery, kidnapping, torture and assault with a deadly weapon. Jail records show the suspects being held without bail.