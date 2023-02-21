Suspect in San Ramon weekend shooting arrested in Southern California

ANAHEIM – A 26-year-old Concord man accused of shooting a woman in San Ramon on Saturday night has been arrested in Southern California.

Forest McCaskill was arrested by Anaheim police after a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His alleged victim remained in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, San Ramon police were called to the Mill Creek apartments, located on Waterstone Place in San Ramon, after reports of shots fired. Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound and she was transported to a hospital.

San Ramon police believed McCaskill fled to Southern California and worked with multiple agencies to track him down. Police said McCaskill remains in custody in Southern California.