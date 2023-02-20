Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman injured in shooting at San Ramon apartment complex

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN RAMON – A woman was injured in a shooting over the weekend at a San Ramon apartment complex, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Saturday at the Mill Creek at Windemere apartment complex on Waterstone Place.

Officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition on Monday, police said.

No other information was released about the incident.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 1:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.