Woman injured in shooting at San Ramon apartment complex
SAN RAMON – A woman was injured in a shooting over the weekend at a San Ramon apartment complex, police said Monday.
The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Saturday at the Mill Creek at Windemere apartment complex on Waterstone Place.
Officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition on Monday, police said.
No other information was released about the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.