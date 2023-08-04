San Pablo hazmat evacuations remain for handful of homes; Removal of chemicals nearly complete

Hazmat chemical removal nearly complete in San Pablo; Evacuations remain for handful of homes

Five houses remained affected by an evacuation order Friday morning after a large cache of hazardous materials was found in a backyard shed in San Pablo.

The San Pablo Police Department said the hazardous chemicals were discovered in the 900 block of Stanton Avenue Wednesday. Hazmat technicians have removed a significant amount of dangerous materials.

The five remaining houses will be under evacuation order until crews can return Friday morning to finish the removal of hazardous materials, the police department said.

Most residents on Stanton Avenue and nearby John Avenue affected by the evacuation order were allowed to return to their homes.

The department said officers will remain on-scene for the duration of the evacuation order and hazmat removal operation.

At a press conference Thursday, Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia -- who represents the area and is also the chair of both the Board of Supervisors and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District -- said that the FBI bomb squad had joined the effort.

San Pablo police said there is no evidence yet to suggest the chemicals were used in the production of drugs or weapons. The exact purpose of the chemicals is still under investigation.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said more than 600 different chemicals had been identified and more than 800 bottles of hazardous materials have been removed from the site. Authorities thanked "the citizens of San Pablo for their patience" as well as the other agencies involved in the operation.

Authorities also said that there were no criminal charges being filed in connection with the incident, but the situation was still being investigated.