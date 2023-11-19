Watch CBS News
San Mateo police search for driver who led CHP on car chase

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

San Mateo police were searching Sunday evening for a suspect who led the California Highway Patrol on a car chase. 

The suspect was driving a GMC SUV that a had stolen license plate, CHP said. The driver was heading eastbound on Highway 92 toward Highway 101 before exiting into San Mateo. 

CHP said the suspect went into a parking garage, got out of the car and ran into an unknown business. 

Police were searching near 1st and 2nd avenues at South Delaware and South Fremont streets.

