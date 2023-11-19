San Mateo police search for driver who led CHP on car chase
San Mateo police were searching Sunday evening for a suspect who led the California Highway Patrol on a car chase.
The suspect was driving a GMC SUV that a had stolen license plate, CHP said. The driver was heading eastbound on Highway 92 toward Highway 101 before exiting into San Mateo.
CHP said the suspect went into a parking garage, got out of the car and ran into an unknown business.
Police were searching near 1st and 2nd avenues at South Delaware and South Fremont streets.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.