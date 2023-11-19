San Mateo police search for driver who led CHP on car chase

San Mateo police were searching Sunday evening for a suspect who led the California Highway Patrol on a car chase.

The suspect was driving a GMC SUV that a had stolen license plate, CHP said. The driver was heading eastbound on Highway 92 toward Highway 101 before exiting into San Mateo.

CHP said the suspect went into a parking garage, got out of the car and ran into an unknown business.

Police were searching near 1st and 2nd avenues at South Delaware and South Fremont streets.