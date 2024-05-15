San Lorenzo man charged in late April double shooting that left two women dead

PIX Now 6 a.m. - 5/15/24

PIX Now 6 a.m. - 5/15/24

PIX Now 6 a.m. - 5/15/24

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged a man in the shooting deaths of two women in San Lorenzo earlier this month, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

San Lorenzo double homicide suspect Howard Reed. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Howard Reed, 31, of San Lorenzo, was charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances for the shooting deaths of 32-year-old Jingwei "Melanie" Zhang and 38-year-old Dorothy Mak.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shootings occurred on or around May 1 at a home the three shared in the 15000 block of Dermody Avenue, though the women's bodies were discovered on May 4 when officers carried out a welfare check.

Relatives of the women reported them missing after neither responded to phone calls or text messages since April 30, the Sheriff's Office said.

Reed was captured by law enforcement in Kansas, the Sheriff's Office said. He will be extradited back to California.