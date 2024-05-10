Arrest made in killings of 2 women found dead in San Lorenzo home

A "person of interest" has been arrested in connection with the killings of two San Lorenzo women whose bodies were found last week, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The women, who were in their 30s, were found shot to death on May 4 at a residence they shared in the 15000 block of Dermody Avenue, near Hesperian Boulevard. They are believed to have been killed on or around May 1, the sheriff's office said.

Alameda County sheriff's deputies on the scene of a fatal shooting on Dermody Avenue in San Lorenzo on May 4, 2024. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Relatives of the women reported them missing after neither responded to phone calls or text messages since April 30, the sheriff's department said.

The bodies were found when deputies went to the Dermody Avenue residence to check on their welfare.

The sheriff's office said that it would not release information on either the victims or the person arrested "until further notice." There was no known threat to public safety, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective C. Galloway at (510) 926-2386 or Detective R. Chevalier at (510) 725-2976.