2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.

San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.

Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.

Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.

The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet Malibu or Impala sedan.

The robbery comes as law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area are noting an increase in robberies involving high-end watches.

Last month, San Francisco police issued a warning to residents and visitors about the high-end watch thefts. According to a SFPD statement, police believe the robberies are being organized and coordinated by multiple suspects.

"San Leandro Police acknowledge this is a regional crime trend and conduct intelligence sharing with Law Enforcement in all capacities," said Lt. Matthew Barajas.

"Our goal, aside from a safe apprehension, is to bring awareness to this crime trend and work with our community stakeholders and law enforcement partners to end this violence," Barajas went on to say.

San Leandro Police describe the suspects in Wednesday's incident as two men wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who may have information about the robbery is being asked to contact Detective Sgt. Cesaretti by calling 510-577-3315.