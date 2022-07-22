San Francisco police warn of increase in high-value watch robberies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Friday issued a warning to residents and visitors regarding an uptick in robberies targeting people wearing high-end watches.

The release noted that the SFPD is investigating an increasing number of robberies where investigators believe suspects are specifically targeting victims wearing expensive watches valued in the tens of thousands. The investigations into the incidents are being led by the department's robbery detail.

San Francisco police patrol vehicle. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Police believe these robberies are organized and coordinated by multiple suspects and noted that the incidents match the M.O. of similar robberies in the Bay Area and across the state. As a result, the department is collaborating with a number of local and state law enforcement partners to investigate the over two dozen such robberies that have happened so far in 2022 and hold the suspects accountable.

Police noted that many of the incidents are occurring in high-traffic, popular destination spots in the city and that the department has increased their presence in those specific areas. People are advised to follow certain tips to stay safe, including being vigilant, alert, and mindful of one's surroundings, keeping valuables out of sight or leaving them at home, trusting one's intuition and instincts if a situation seems risky and traveling in groups.

Police also want to remind people if they are victimized in a violent crime to resist the urge to fight back, as suspects are often armed. If targeted, victims should call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with information about the current investigations into high-end watch robberies is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415- 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.