San Leandro Police arrest armed robbery suspect accused of shooting at officers

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police.

San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 of an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 300 block of East 14th Street. The suspect, spotted by witnesses across the street from the store, fled the scene on foot and fired a shot at officers, who were not struck by the gunfire.

The suspect -- 39-year-old Carlos Onate -- was able to elude officers but police did find his gun in the 100 block of East 14th Street.

With the help of surveillance camera footage, police identified the suspect and arrested him the following day, with the assistance of Oakland police officers.

Onate was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"We are thankful that our officers did not fall victim to Onate's reckless decisions and for their poise and self-control," said Lt. Matthew Barajas. "This is yet another example of how this police department will unite to get a violent criminal off the streets for our community."