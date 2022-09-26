San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest

SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.

San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings.

However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.

While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. The officers attempted to detain the him, but he fled leading officers on a 2-block pursuit.

During the chase the suspect fired a single shot at the officers. Thankfully, none of them were struck by the gunfire.

In the 100 block of Durant Ave., the officers finally caught up with the suspect, who pointed his firearm at himself and threatened to commit suicide.

Several officers at the scene were crisis intervention trained and attempted to de-escalate the incident. The suspect eventually lowered his firearm and fled again.

For safety reasons, the officers decided not to pursue the suspect further and established a containment perimeter. After an extensive search, the suspect was not found, but his discarded firearm was located in the 100 block of E 14th Street.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 40s wearing a black North Face jacket and tan pants.