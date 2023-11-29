San Leandro police arrest 2nd suspect in October killing of barbershop owner

SAN LEANDRO — San Leandro police arrested a second suspect in the October killing of a barbershop owner.

The first suspect was arrested on Oct. 27, two days after the killing. California Highway Patrol officers arrested 26-year-old Alexis Garcia of Oakland after an unrelated car chase, police said.

He was later charged in connection to the killing by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. He also faces charges of robbery, assault with a firearm and weapons violations.

Investigators identified the second suspect as 26-year-old Guillermo Camacho of Oakland. San Leandro police said its detectives and SWAT found Camacho while he was driving a stolen vehicle in Oakland.

Police said they also found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine inside the stole vehicle. He faces charges of homicide, robbery, assault with a firearm arm, auto theft and weapons violations.

The deadly shooting in San Leandro happened on Oct. 25 around 1 p.m. at the Harrison Brothers barbershop, on 2240 East 14th Street. The shooting began as a robbery with the suspects entering the business while brandishing guns, police said.

Jonathan Clay, a co-owner of the business, was pistol whipped and had his belongings taken, according to police. However, during the robbery, the suspects were shot at by Clay.

Police said the suspects shot back and killed Clay. A second victim was treated for minor injuries.

San Leandro detectives are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call them at 510-577-3235.