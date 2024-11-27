Man found guilty in fatal 2022 shooting outside San Leandro bar

A 35-year-old man was found guilty of fatally shooting someone after an altercation in 2022 outside of a San Leandro cocktail bar, according to prosecutors.

Louis Woods III was convicted of second-degree murder with a gun enhancement for the killing of Brian "Marquis" Moore, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Based on testimony and evidence at the trial, Woods went to Cunha's Cocktails on March 25, 2022, while carrying an assault rifle in his backpack. Prosecutors said he shot Moore after a fight happened between Woods' father and the victim.

Police reportedly recovered the murder weapon, an AR-15 style assault rifle "ghost gun," at Woods' Oakland residence.

District Attorney Pamela Price said the killing could have been avoided if Woods was not able to carry a gun in his backpack.

"Too many guns are a deadly epidemic in our community and this brutal attack against an unarmed man leaves the community traumatized, and families devastated by a thoughtless act of violence," Price said.

Woods, who faces up to 25 years to life in state prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2025.