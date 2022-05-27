Arrests made in deadly shooting outside San Leandro bar

SAN LEANDRO – Police in San Leandro made two arrests this week in connection with deadly shooting outside a bar back in March.

According to officers, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso outside Cunha's Cocktails on 155 Pelton Center Way on the night of March 25. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

Officers said incident started with an altercation inside the bar. The conflict continued when the parties left the bar onto Parrott Street, which culminated in the shooting.

Following a two-month investigation, police identified a suspected shooter and an accessory.

On Tuesday, the suspected shooter, identified as 33-year-old Louis Ray Woods III of Oakland, and the accessory, identified as 30-year-old Jennifer Glaze of Antioch, were both arrested.

"We are pleased to have solved this homicide and would like to thank the Antioch Police Department, Oakland Police Department, Alameda County Sheriff's Office, and the Hayward Police Department for their assistance with this investigation," Lt. Matthew Barajas said in a statement.

According to jail records, Woods has been booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on multiple charges, including murder and possession of an assault weapon. Meanwhile, Glaze has been booked on charges of being an accessory after the fact and possession of an assault weapon.

It was not immediately known when the pair would appear in court on the charges.