Update: Suspect in San Leandro Chili's parking lot shooting arrested in Central Valley

SAN LEANDRO – Police said a man wanted in a shooting that killed a woman in the parking lot of a Chili's restaurant in San Leandro over the weekend has been arrested in the Central Valley.

According to officers, California Highway Patrol officers spotted the suspect on Interstate 5 near Coalinga on Saturday evening, hours after the shooting took place. The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Samuel Langworthy of Oakland was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

"Their assistance in locating Langworthy allowed us to provide the victim's family the swift justice they deserve," Lt. Abe Teng said in a statement Monday.

Screenshot of Citizen app video showing the scene of a fatal shooting outside a Chili's in San Leandro's Bayfair Center on November 11, 2023. Citizen App

Around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to parking lot the restaurant located at the Bayfair Center. The woman was found dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

In an update Monday, police said the shooting was preceded by an argument between Langworthy and an adult daughter of his current domestic partner. Langworthy retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and shot the victim once in the head at close range.

The firearm has not been recovered. According to police, Langworthy told investigators that the discarded the handgun somewhere along the freeway but would not provide more specific details about the location.

Police said that the case will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's office for charging on Tuesday.

Jail records show that Langworthy is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail. An arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.