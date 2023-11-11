Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Woman shot dead in San Leandro Chili's restaurant parking lot

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Evening Edition 11-11-23
PIX Now Evening Edition 11-11-23 10:51

SAN LEANDRO -- A woman was shot to death in the parking lot of the Chili's Grill & Bar at Bayfair Center shopping mall in San Leandro on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound at about 2:48 p.m. outside the restaurant at 15555 East 14th St., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting grew out of a dispute between people who knew each other, according to police.

A suspect has been identified and was being sought, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective C. Pricco at (510) 577-3244 or (510) 577-2740. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 577-3278 or texted to 888777 with the message beginning TipSLPolice.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 7:56 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.