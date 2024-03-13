Shelter-in-place at Willow Glen High School in San Jose lifted; BB gun found

SAN JOSE – Authorities detained a student at Willow Glen High School in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, after a report of a weapon on campus prompted a shelter-in-place order.

Shortly after noon, police said they received an anonymous tip about a student bringing a weapon to the school located on Cottle Avenue.

"Shelter in place was activated and officers are on scene investigating the validity of the report," police said on social media around 1:10 p.m.

Officers are on scene at Willow Glen High School regarding an anonymous tip that a student brought a weapon on campus. Shelter in place was activated and officers are on scene investigating the validity of the report.



Updates to follow.



TOC: 12:24 AM — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 13, 2024

About an hour later, police announced that the student was being detained and a BB gun was located. Police said there are no reports of injuries or threats to the campus.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Parents were also allowed back on campus to pick up their children, according to officers.