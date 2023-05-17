Watch CBS News
San Jose Willow Glen High School student arrested with ghost gun on campus

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police arrested a student they claim brought a loaded ghost gun on campus at Willow Glen High School Wednesday.

Police said they received a report at 11:57 a.m. about a student with a firearm on campus.

They said two school resource officers chased the student down and confiscated the gun, of which they shared a photo on social media.

SJPD said there is no ongoing threat to the school or to the public.

