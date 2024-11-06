San Jose taqueria saluted by the 49ers with substantial donation, party featuring Jerry Rice

Araujo's Mexican Grill in San Jose recently became the epicenter of a recent 49ers celebration, thanks to a generous donation from Pepsi, the team and an NFL Hall of Famer.

Owner Frank Araujo said he was deeply moved by the support.

"We actually never dreamed that this was going to be the case when we opened, but here we are," Araujo said, visibly touched as he accepted a check for nearly $15,000 from the 49ers, Pepsi, and NFL legend Jerry Rice.

In addition to the substantial donation, guests at the event were treated to complimentary tacos, a gesture that resonated with the crowd.

"No happiness without a taco, I guess," Araujo quipped, as the aroma of sizzling meats filled the air.

But for many, the free tacos were just the beginning. Fans were also given the rare opportunity to meet Jerry Rice, a moment many said was priceless.

Rice, who was on hand to support the event, expressed his gratitude to the crowd, rallying them with his trademark enthusiasm.

"One meal, one game, one neighborhood. And thank you guys for coming out and supporting this. Let's go, Faithful!" Rice said.

For fan Gaurav Singal, the event was a reminder of his deep love for the Bay Area.

"It's amazing that they are hosting this. It's amazing that Jerry Rice is here, Sourdough Sam, the band out here playing as well," Singal said.

"You can see so many fans out here. It's a huge testament to what the 49ers are to the community and to the Bay Area."

The celebration also highlighted Araujo's personal journey. Originally from Sinaloa, Mexico, he spoke about the obstacles of starting his business and his pride in seeing it succeed.

"Obviously crossing the border was a challenge. But here we are. We made it. We actually are enjoying the American Dream," Araujo said.

It was a dream shared by many, as the event brought together the 49er faithful — and beyond — for a celebration of food, football, and community.