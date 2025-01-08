Watch CBS News
San Jose suspect arrested with arsenal of illegal firearms including AK-47 assault weapon

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

A San Jose police investigation into recent firearm discharges in the last month led to the Wednesday arrest of a suspect found to be in possession of 15 illegal weapons including an AK-47 assault rifle, authorities said.

According to social media posts by the San Jose Police Department Wednesday afternoon, the investigation started after authorities received a report of multiple negligent discharges of firearms in December. A follow-up by officers identified a suspect, and warrants were obtained for the suspect's arrest as well as a search the residence in question. 

On Wednesday, with assistance from the department's Special Operations MERGE Unit, police served the warrants and were able to seize about fifteen firearms, including "an illegal AK-47 assault weapon, six lost or stolen firearms, and eight unregistered firearms." The social media posts about the arrest included a photo of the firearms.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for crimes related to illegal firearms. 

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

