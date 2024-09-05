San Jose strip mall damaged by early morning 3-alarm fire

San Jose fire crews contained a three-alarm blaze that damaged a strip mall early Thursday morning in the Alum Rock district, according to fire officials.

The strip mall, located in the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue, had eight businesses affected by the fire reported at 3:46 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department.

#SJFD 3rd alarm structure fire at the 2600 block of Alum Rock Ave. The fire occurred in a strip mall and eight local business have been impacted. Eastbound Alum Rock Ave is partially closed. Avoid area if possible and use caution around personnel and equipment. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/GTbYYvTkNv — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 5, 2024

No injuries were reported.

Due to the fire, eastbound Alum Rock Avenue was partially closed. Travelers are advised to avoid the area if possible and use caution around personnel and equipment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.