South Bay News

San Jose strip mall damaged by early morning 3-alarm fire

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

San Jose fire crews contained a three-alarm blaze that damaged a strip mall early Thursday morning in the Alum Rock district, according to fire officials.

The strip mall, located in the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue, had eight businesses affected by the fire reported at 3:46 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. 

Due to the fire, eastbound Alum Rock Avenue was partially closed. Travelers are advised to avoid the area if possible and use caution around personnel and equipment. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

