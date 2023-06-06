San Jose police identify woman suspected in deadly stabbing

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police identified the woman suspected of stabbing a man to death in southern San Jose early Sunday morning.

Christy Herrera, a 37-year-old San Jose resident, was booked on homicide charges shortly after the incident.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the stabbing occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a home on Shawn Dr.

The victim, an adult man who has yet to be identified, was taken to a local hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

Police said Herrera and the victim knew each other. Investigators determined her to be a person of interest and took her into custody without incident.

SJPD is investigating the motive as well as what led to the stabbing.

It was the city's 15th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino with the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email (3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov) or at (408) 277-5283.