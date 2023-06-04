Man dies in early morning San Jose stabbing; Woman in custody
SAN JOSE – A man died after being stabbed in San Jose Sunday morning and a female suspect is in custody, according to police.
San Jose police were called to the 1300 block of Shawn Drive at 3:45 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed at least once, police said on Twitter.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said. The scene was being investigated Sunday morning as of 6:41 a.m.
Police confirmed that the man had died from his injuries at around 8:30 a.m. An adult female suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.
