Man dies in early morning San Jose stabbing; Woman in custody

SAN JOSE – A man died after being stabbed in San Jose Sunday morning and a female suspect is in custody, according to police. 

San Jose police were called to the 1300 block of Shawn Drive at 3:45 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed at least once, police said on Twitter. 

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said. The scene was being investigated Sunday morning as of 6:41 a.m.

Police confirmed that the man had died from his injuries at around 8:30 a.m.  An adult female suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the incident.  

First published on June 4, 2023 / 9:09 AM

