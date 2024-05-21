Suspect in sexual assault of girl underneath I-280 in San Jose arrested

SAN JOSE – A man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl underneath a freeway overpass in San Jose last month has been arrested, police announced Tuesday.

According to officers, the girl was assaulted in the area of South 11th Street underneath Interstate 280 around 5:25 p.m. on April 9.

Police said the victim had been walking home from school when the suspect pulled up in a bicycle and pulled her underneath the overpass to assault her. The victim fought back and the suspect fled the scene on his bicycle.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 50-year-old Julian Salvador Martinez. Police said that he was aware that he was wanted in the case and was evicted from his encampment.

On May 16, Martinez was found by police in San Jose and arrested. Officers credited a community member who submitted a tip to officers after police asked the public for information in the case.

Julian Salvador Martinez, a suspect in a sexual assault of a girl in San Jose, was arrested on May 16, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Martinez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple offenses, including sexual assault. Jail records show he is being held without bail, with upcoming court appearances scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anyone who may have additional information about the case is urged to contact Detective Addy of the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4102.