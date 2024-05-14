San Jose police seek suspect who sexually assaulted girl underneath I-280 freeway

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl underneath a freeway as she was walking home from school last month.

According to detectives, the incident took place around 5:25 p.m. on April 9, in the area of South 11th Street underneath Interstate 280.

An investigation determined that the victim, only identified as a female minor, had been walking northbound on South 11th Street when a suspect in a dark-colored bicycle approached her and pulled her underneath the overpass.

Police said the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and prevented her from leaving. The victim fought off the suspect, who left the scene on his bicycle.

Detectives with the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit have identified the suspect as 50-year-old Julian Salvador Martinez and have released photos of him. Martinez is described as standing about 5'11" tall, with dark hair and a thin mustache.

Julian Salvador Martinez is suspected of sexually assaulting a girl underneath the I-280 freeway at South 11th Street in San Jose on April 9, 2024. San Jose Police Department

At the time of the incident, Martinez was wearing a black baseball cap with yellow lettering, a black sweatshirt with light lettering, light colored pants and black sneakers.

Detectives said Martinez frequents the area of Coyote Creek near Keyes Street and Senter Road known as "The Jungle", along with the area of East Williams Street and South 10th Street. Martinez is reportedly aware that he is wanted by authorities and that he was evicted from his encampment.

Anyone who knows Martinez's whereabouts or who may have additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Addy of the Sexual Assault Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4102.