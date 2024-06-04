46 sexual assault suspects arrested in San Jose police warrant sweep

SAN JOSE -- Nearly 50 people suspected of sexual assault were arrested as part of a three-month operation conducted by San Jose police, the department announced Tuesday.

According to a police statement, the Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit arrested 46 suspects during the sweep, which took place between Feb. 1 and April 30. All of the suspects had outstanding warrants.

"Our SAIU Detectives do an outstanding job in holding these perpetrators accountable, allowing our survivors to begin their healing process and to have a peace of mind," Acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph said. "I am grateful for their dedication to taking these dangerous criminals off the streets and bringing justice for our survivors."

List of Suspects Arrested In San Jose Police Sweep:

James Harris, 55, San Jose Javier Sandoval, 43, San Jose Gustavo Viera, 19, San Jose Samuel Campechano, 39, San Jose Luis Davila Jr., 40, San Jose Mario Barriga Rosales, 48, San Jose Dane Baker, 26, San Jose Haroldo Sosa Trujillo, 53, San Jose Daniel Weldy, 35, San Jose Jesus Munoz, 22, San Jose Javier Parrapalos, 48, San Jose Jacob Casas Flores, 22, Hollister Jesus Tapia, 46, San Jose Emilio Orozco Alaniz, 32, San Jose Leonardo Valenzuela, 20, San Jose Elias Sanabria, 36, San Jose Eduardo Sevilla Ramirez, 28, San Leandro Gurbinder Singh, 63, Sunnyvale Joseph Romero, 28, San Jose Israel Gutierrez, 51, San Jose Raul Gomez Jimenez, 27, San Jose Louie Juarez, 35, San Jose Salvador Fuentes, 41, San Jose Quang Huynh, 66, San Jose George Green, 20, San Jose Steven Mendieta, 22, San Jose Jose Perez Hernandez, 31, San Jose Joseph Dinh, 52, San Jose Adam Marchu, 29, San Jose Richard Carpenter 41, San Jose Naga Kothapalli, 44, Santa Rosa Edgardo Daniel Bonilla Puerto, 50, Terrytown, Louisiana Giuseppe Romeo, 51, San Jose Hoa Nguyen, 48, Albuquerque, New Mexico Francisco Riviera Zarco, 37, San Jose Matthew Spiler, 32, San Jose Edwin Perez, 19, San Francisco Gurdev Singh, 73, San Jose Robert Florez, 50, San Jose Jose Lopez Barron, 28, San Jose Gabriel Cobain, 28, San Jose Kent Dozier, 48, San Jose Abu Ghazali, 49, San Jose Israel Rodriguez, 32, San Jose Jose Chico, 38, San Jose Amanda Morgan, 44, Santa Clara

The people arrested were suspected in crimes that took place between 2019 and this year. Alleged offenses ranged from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony sexual assault of a minor and rape.

During the sweep, three of the arrests took place out of state, in Wyoming, Louisiana and New Mexico.

Police said Tuesday that there could be additional victims. Anyone who may have information is urged to call the Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102.