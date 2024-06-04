Watch CBS News
46 sexual assault suspects arrested in San Jose police warrant sweep

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE -- Nearly 50 people suspected of sexual assault were arrested as part of a three-month operation conducted by San Jose police, the department announced Tuesday.

According to a police statement, the Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit arrested 46 suspects during the sweep, which took place between Feb. 1 and April 30. All of the suspects had outstanding warrants.

"Our SAIU Detectives do an outstanding job in holding these perpetrators accountable, allowing our survivors to begin their healing process and to have a peace of mind," Acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph said. "I am grateful for their dedication to taking these dangerous criminals off the streets and bringing justice for our survivors."

List of Suspects Arrested In San Jose Police Sweep:

  1. James Harris, 55, San Jose
  2. Javier Sandoval, 43, San Jose
  3. Gustavo Viera, 19, San Jose
  4. Samuel Campechano, 39, San Jose
  5. Luis Davila Jr., 40, San Jose
  6. Mario Barriga Rosales, 48, San Jose
  7. Dane Baker, 26, San Jose
  8. Haroldo Sosa Trujillo, 53, San Jose
  9. Daniel Weldy, 35, San Jose
  10. Jesus Munoz, 22, San Jose
  11. Javier Parrapalos, 48, San Jose
  12. Jacob Casas Flores, 22, Hollister
  13. Jesus Tapia, 46, San Jose
  14. Emilio Orozco Alaniz, 32, San Jose
  15. Leonardo Valenzuela, 20, San Jose
  16. Elias Sanabria, 36, San Jose
  17. Eduardo Sevilla Ramirez, 28, San Leandro
  18. Gurbinder Singh, 63, Sunnyvale
  19. Joseph Romero, 28, San Jose
  20. Israel Gutierrez, 51, San Jose
  21. Raul Gomez Jimenez, 27, San Jose
  22. Louie Juarez, 35, San Jose
  23. Salvador Fuentes, 41, San Jose
  24. Quang Huynh, 66, San Jose
  25. George Green, 20, San Jose
  26. Steven Mendieta, 22, San Jose
  27. Jose Perez Hernandez, 31, San Jose
  28. Joseph Dinh, 52, San Jose
  29. Adam Marchu, 29, San Jose
  30. Richard Carpenter 41, San Jose
  31. Naga Kothapalli, 44, Santa Rosa
  32. Edgardo Daniel Bonilla Puerto, 50, Terrytown, Louisiana
  33. Giuseppe Romeo, 51, San Jose
  34. Hoa Nguyen, 48, Albuquerque, New Mexico
  35. Francisco Riviera Zarco, 37, San Jose
  36. Matthew Spiler, 32, San Jose
  37. Edwin Perez, 19, San Francisco
  38. Gurdev Singh, 73, San Jose
  39. Robert Florez, 50, San Jose
  40. Jose Lopez Barron, 28, San Jose
  41. Gabriel Cobain, 28, San Jose
  42. Kent Dozier, 48, San Jose
  43. Abu Ghazali, 49, San Jose
  44. Israel Rodriguez, 32, San Jose
  45. Jose Chico, 38, San Jose
  46. Amanda Morgan, 44, Santa Clara

The people arrested were suspected in crimes that took place between 2019 and this year. Alleged offenses ranged from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony sexual assault of a minor and rape.

During the sweep, three of the arrests took place out of state, in Wyoming, Louisiana and New Mexico.

Police said Tuesday that there could be additional victims. Anyone who may have information is urged to call the Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 10:56 AM PDT

