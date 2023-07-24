San Jose police seize about $1 million worth of drugs, arrest 2 in trafficking investigation

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police said an investigation sparked by officers noticing an uptick in drug activity during their patrols led to the seizure of thousands of pills and other drugs, as well as cash and guns and the arrest of two suspects.

The investigation began when midnight patrol officers began noticing an increase in narcotics and fentanyl activity during their police beats.

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 14, the department's Western Division midnight patrol team arrested two people on suspicion of drug and weapons trafficking. They also searched a home on the 3000 block of Rubino Drive.

The two suspects were identified as 24-year-old San Jose resident Omar Box and 19-year-old San Jose resident Laneyia Santos.

San Jose drug bust suspects Omar Box (left) and Laneyia Santos (right) who were arrested on July 14, 2023, during a long-term investigation. San Jose Police Department

According to police, officers found 28,000 Adderall pills, 1,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 30 pounds of marijuana, 40 grams of cocaine, 3 ounces of methamphetamine, a 9mm privately made firearm (ghost gun), unregistered Glock pistol and Mac-10 firearm, ammunition, and over $12,000 in cash.

Drugs, weapons and cash seized in San Jose investigation that concluded on July 14, 2023. San Jose Police Department

Police valued the drug seizure at about $1 million. They also said that the drugs were linked to "numerous overdose deaths."

Both suspects were booked on suspicion of multiple drug and weapons related charges and had their bail set at $5 million.

Anyone with more information about this case, or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Balala #4386 of the Gang Investigations Unit at 4386@sanjoseca.gov.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.