San Jose police arrest homicide suspect in 2022 double shooting

SAN JOSE -- A 33-year-old man was arrested late last month in connection with a double shooting in San Jose last year that left one man dead and another injured, police announced Monday.

Noel Cortez was extradited from the Arizona State Prison Complex and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of a shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022.

Police said officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Umbarger Road to a report of gunshots.

Officers found 25-year-old Bryan Alberto Lopez Fajardo, of Sacramento, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was also injured during the shooting and took himself to a hospital for treatment. Police said the man survived.

According to police, Cortez was arrested by the San Jose Police Department on Sept. 13, 2022, for an unrelated warrant out of Arizona.

He was taken into custody and extradited to the Arizona State Prison Complex for his warrant.

Following extensive follow-ups, SJPD detectives said they identified Cortez as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting.

They obtained a warrant for his arrest and on June 28, 2023, Cortez was brought to a jail in Santa Clara County, police said.

The homicide had marked San Jose's 24th homicide of 2022.