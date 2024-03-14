Suspect search prompts shelter-in-place at Piedmont Hills HS in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A shelter-in-place was ordered for Piedmont Hills High School in San Jose on Thursday as police search for a suspect in the area.

According to officers, an adult male suspect had fled from police during an unrelated call for service around 10:55 a.m. Police said the suspect jumped multiple fences and may have entered school property.

Officials activated a shelter-in-place order. As of 12:30 p.m., officers were on scene clearing the campus.

Around 1 p.m., police said the shelter-in-place was lifted and parents will be allowed to pick up their children.

There are no reports of weapons, injuries or threats at this time, police said.

Thursday's incident comes a day after San Jose police responded to a shelter-in-place that was ordered at Willow Glen High School. In that incident, a student was detained for allegedly bringing a BB gun onto campus.

