Pedestrian struck in San Jose in July succumbs to injuries; 44th traffic fatality of 2024

A pedestrian who was seriously injured by a vehicle in San Jose this summer has succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.

On July 25 at about 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue on a report of a collision.

Investigators learned that a 2019 red Dodge Charger was being driven by a man who was traveling southbound on Snell Avenue and making a left turn onto Blossom Hill Road when it struck a man who was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and then had to be transferred into long-term care due to the extent of his injuries. Last Thursday, police were told he died on Oct. 8.

This was the 44th fatal collision and 44th traffic death of 2024, according to police. This is also the 17th pedestrian death this year.